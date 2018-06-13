Dengue surveillance teams check 30,953 houses in seven days

As many as 343 teams under ongoing indoor surveillance have inspected 30,953 houses in Rawalpindi and Potohar Towns, Chakala and Rawalpindi Cantonment Board areas.

Additional Deputy Commissioner, Headquarters, Saima Younas chairing a weekly meeting of District Emergency Response Committee for Dengue held here on Tuesday reviewed performance of the departments concerned and said that 95 points were found positive for dengue under indoor surveillance activities carried out during last week in Chaklala and Rawalpindi cantonment boards and Potohar, Urban and Rawal Towns. Similarly, 185 teams under outdoor surveillance activities inspected 21417 spots while three were positive where necessary steps were taken to make the areas safe.According to the report of Punjab Information Technology Board, 805 awareness sessions, 58 activities to check dengue larva and indoor residual spraying (IRS) activities conducted at 934 places besides fogging at 34 points.

The meeting was attended by Chief Executive Officer Health Chaudhry Muhammad Hussain, District Officer Health, Dr Abdul Jabbar, Director Agriculture Khalid Mahmood, Deputy Director School Education Masood Ahmed, Director Social Welfare Muhammad Aslam, Dr Mubashir, Focal Person Dengue, Dr Sajjad and officers of other departments concerned.Saima Younas directed all the departments to expedite field activities and informed that so far, during this season, out of total 886 dengue suspected patients brought to different hospitals of Rawalpindi district only one was positive.

She directed the health department authorities to ensure dengue treatment facilities and availability of the medicines besides special fogging activities in the most vulnerable areas.

All the departments concerned should devise a comprehensive strategy to deter the looming threat of dengue fever and prepare SOP which should be implemented in letter and spirit to save the citizens from dengue as pre-monsoon season provides suitable atmosphere for dengue breeding, she added.—APP

