Dengue could not be controlled fully despite laps of 4 months

Dengue virus continue to grip the Provincial metropolis despite hectic efforts and preventive measures adopted by the provincial government to control the deadly epidemic which has till date eaten up around seventy people. The dengue fever, it may be recalled, has rung the alarming bells in the Peshawar and other parts of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in last and according to health officials has so for affected over ten thousand people in Peshawar and other parts of the province with some areas of the city remaining hard-hit.

Since then it has been haunting people old, young, kids, women and men alike even prompting the Peshawar High Court (PHC) bench sometimes back to direct the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to adopt effective measures and deal with the virus on emergency basis. It had further directed the government to seek support from other provinces to control the current outbreak of the mosquito-borne disease in Peshawar and other areas. The leaned judges had also questioned the performance of the health department in effectively dealing with the epidemic.

Though the mosquito born disease has been playing hell in Peshawar and other districts including Swabi, Mardan, Buner, Charsadda, Noshehra and Kohat for the last four months, the Provincial metropolis suffered more as majority of the casualties occurred in Peshawar while maximum number of affectees were also reported from the city as many thousands were hit by the dengue fever in few union councils of Peshawar with Tehkal area hard-hit thus sending a wave of anxiety and harassment among the dwellers.

A World Health Organization (WHO) mission also visited Wednesday the Khyber Teaching Hospital that caters to more than 90 percent of the patients, The WHO mission which included Team Lead Health Emergencies WHO Country Office Dr. Michael Lukwaya, Manager Infectious Hazard Management Regional Office Dr. Sheikh Muhammad Munawar Malik and Dr. Sardar Hayat Khan WHO KP Chapter also held meetings with the health bosses and was briefed about the overall arrangements made by the institution for the special facilitation and arrangement of dengue patients during the outbreak in the province.

Besides, the National Institute of Health (NIH) that had also issued an advisory to the departments concerned to sensitise general public besides taking other steps as there is no specific treatment for the disease and mainly relies on the management of symptoms. According to official statistics in the district administration, the highest number of cases has been reported from Tehkal, Pishtakhara, Sufaid Dheri and adjoining areas of the provincial capital. Most of the patients are being treated at Khyber Teaching Hospital, Hayatabad Medical Complex Peshawar where elaborate arrangements for the screen tests of the people have also been made. The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Minister Shahram Khan Tarakai has already ordered provision of free tests facilities at all the public sector hospitals for diagnostic of Dengue Virus. Likewise on the direction of Chief Minister Punjab Mian Shahbaz Sharif medical teams consisting of experts dealing with the dengue fever were also dispatched to KP to assist the health department deal with the epidemic effectively.

As per the district administration an effective fumigation campaign has been carried out in the city especially in the hard-hit areas where there exists great harassment and anxiety among the dwellers who are dreading even the common mosquitoes. The District administration has dispatched over two hundred teams have been working in different areas of the city in a bid to eliminate the Dengue mosquitoes. Likewise, teams comprising personnel of Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP) and lady health workers are working in Pishtakhara, Sarband, Speena Waray, Bahadar Kallay, Tehkal, Shahin Town, Palosai, Pawaka, Danishabad, Tajabad and some other areas where most cases of the dengue virus have been reported. However, despite putting all the measures in place the deadly virus could not be brought under control totally and not a day passes by when there is no casualty from the mosquito-borne disease or scores of new cases are not reported from one part of the city or the other thus sending a wave of anxiety and harassment among the dwellers.

