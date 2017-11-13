Dengue cases showing downward trend

Rawalpindi

As the weather turned chilly, dengue cases are showing downward trend and providing relief to all those engaged for the task in Rawalpindi.

Talking to APP, the Executive Health Officer Muhammad Dr Suhail Chaudhry said that it is a healthy sign that temperature has been decreasing in Rawalpindi and subsequently the number of dengue patients would also further decrease in coming days.

He said that larvae identification activities should be carried out accordingly and inhabitants of most affected areas should be kept on alert to adopt necessary measures with regard to larvae decreeing on regular basis.

He directed to speed up anti dengue activities further and warned that no laxity would be tolerated.