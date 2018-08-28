Dengue cases continue to rise, administration on high alert

Rawalpindi

Dengue fever cases have registered a sharp rise in the city as 21 people including women and children results were tested positive. Meanwhile Deputy Commissioner, Umer Jhangir Monday visited the Tehsil Headquarter Hospital Gujar Khan as the number of dengue patients was increasing. He directed the officials of Rawalpindi Waste Management Company to ensure the cleanliness of waste in the rural areas of the district.

He said that surveillance activities or tracing larva and its eradication be further expedited besides focusing on hotspots where dengue cases are being reported, giving equal attention towards the places from where the larva has been detected during current checking.

The DC directed the officials to make maximum arrangements for the treatment of dengue fever patients; besides all possible preventive measures to meet any eventuality.

He directed to create awareness among the residents of the use of mosquito net or mosquito repellants like mats and coils.

On the occasion health official briefed the meeting that 1230 dengue fever suspects have so far been brought to the allied hospitals of the city, out of which 137 cases were probable and 21 having dengue positive results who were being provided the required treatment, he added.

He told that during indoor surveillance in Rawal Town, Chaklala Cantonment and Rawalpindi cantonment areas 39,681 houses were checked during August 1 to 26 where larvae was found at 940 houses while 70,429 spots were checked during outdoor surveillance by 185 teams in the said areas and larvae was found at 271 points, he added.

While special attention was given to Tehsil Gujar Khan area where anti-dengue teams checked 53704 houses where larvae was found at 214 houses while 4096 spots were checked during outdoor surveillance in the said areas and larvae was found at 17 points, he added.

Meanwhile talking to APP, Incharge Anti-dengue campaign Dr. Zeeshan Ahmed said fogging and surveillance has been lengthened in these areas while anti dengue spray is also being carried out at bus terminals.

He said dengue is under control in Rawalpindi and health department is on high alert to cope with any situation.

Dr Zeeshan called upon the residents to keep an eye on junkyards, schools and under construction buildings which lead to spread of dengue larvae and leave no place wet or with stagnant water.—APP

