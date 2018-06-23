Dengue: A deadly disease

Nowadays many people suffer from dengue fever. Dengue fever is caused by one of four virus serotypes: DEN-1, DEN-2, DEN-3, DEN-4. This disease used to be called break-bone fever because it sometimes causes severe joint and muscle pain. The symptoms of dengue are severe headache, pain in the muscles and joints, and rash that can be described as small red spots. Some patients experience gastritis, diarrhea, vomiting and abdominal pain too. Dengue usually starts suddenly with a high fever, headache, pain behind the eyes, and pain in the muscles and joints. A rash usually appears 3 to 4 days after the start of the fever. Nausea, vomiting and loss of appetite are common. Each type of the dengue virus is re-emerging worldwide, especially in the western hemisphere. Research has shown that several factors are contributing to the resurgence dengue fever such as uncontrolled urbanization, increased international travel, substandard socio-economic conditions and finally global warming. Global warming has shown to be a major contributor to the spread of dengue fever. Global warming can cause dry spells in some countries and increased rainfall and humidity in others. The dry spells reduce small medium bodies of water like springs and ponds to small puddles that become potential breeding ground for mosquitoes. Likewise increased rainfall and humidity also leads to collection of water that affords possible breeding grounds for mosquitoes. Dengue is spread by the Aedes Aegypti, a domestic, day-biting mosquito that prefers to bite humans. Currently there is no vaccine available to prevent this fever. But scientists are trying their best to invent a vaccine against this disease. The only treatment for dengue is complete bed rest and intake of plenty of fluids like water, juices and milk.

Jubel D’Cruz

Mumbai, India

Related