Demystifying Modi’s ‘hot war pursuit’

Syed Qamar Afzal Rizvi

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accused the PM Narendra Modi-led BJP Government of creating war hysteria and help it score votes in the Lok Sabha polls. The Pakistan Air Force thwarted an early morning incursion into its airspace Tuesday by Indian fighter aircraft, forcing them to flee, the military spokesman said. The facts speak that there were no JeM camps in the affected areas where India conducted the strikes. Euphorically, some elements in India’s political and military establishments think India could fight a limited conventional war against Pakistan without allowing the conflict to escalate to the nuclear level. But by all reasonable calculations, this hot war pursuit seems nothing but a devious scenario — Pakistan’s full measured response could easily upset the Indian apple cart— India’s limited war design indoctrinated by the Cold Start between the two close nuclear states is nothing but a war melancholy beyond realism.

It is realistic and productive to share the resourceful views tabled by the Harvard Belfer Centre’s expert Walter C Ladwig III in his debate: A Cold Start for Hot Wars? The Indian Army’s New Limited War Doctrine: ‘’Can India undertake limited conventional operations against Pakistan without triggering a nuclear response? Although the exact conditions under which Pakistan would use its nuclear weapons remain ambiguous, it has not ruled out employing them in response to a conventional attack. The clearest articulation of Pakistan’s “red lines” comes from Lt. Gen. Khalid Kidwai, who, while head of the Strategic Plans Division, outlined the general conditions under which nuclear weapons could be used: India attacks Pakistan and conquers a large part of its territory; India destroys a large part of Pakistan’s land or air forces; India blockades Pakistan in an effort to strangle it economically; or India pushes Pakistan into a state of political destabilization or creates large scale internal subversion in the country’’.

‘’The fundamental concern about any limited war strategy in South Asia is that a conflict begun for limited aims escalates into a much bigger conflagration. Morton Halperin has identiªed two ways that a limited war can escalate into a larger conflict: deliberately and inadvertently. A side that is losing a limited war could choose to escalate the conflict to avoid defeat. Alternatively, the course of a conflict could be overtaken by events that could cause it to move beyond the control or intended scope of the policymakers who initiated it. As a result, waging limited war can pose a number of challenges to political leaders attempting to achieve their aims through the use of force.

In particular, a limited war strategy poses four challenges for India: the challenge of setting political objectives, the challenge of Pakistani misperception, the challenge of agency and the challenge of geography’’. Given the Pakistan Army’s doctrine of “offensive defense,” which seeks to respond to an Indian attack with aggressive counter-attacks on Indian territory, Pakistan could react to Cold Start in a manner that Indian leaders view as “disproportionate” to the amount of force employed in pursuit of their own limited goals.’’

As part of its quest for ‘full spectrum deterrence’, Pakistan has developed the Hatf-9 (Nasr) short-range ballistic missile (SRBM). Pakistan claims the Hatf-9 is equipped with a tactical nuclear warhead (TNW) and is intended for battlefield use as a weapon of war fighting. The Pakistan Army appears to believe that a few TNWs can stop the advance of Indian forces across the International Boundary (IB) into Pakistan. By employing TNWs on the battlefield, the Pakistan Army hopes to checkmate India’s ‘Proactive Offensive Operations’ doctrine, which is colloquially called the ‘Cold Start’ doctrine.

There has been a view that some Indian strategist share that Pakistan’s conventional and nuclear forces make Indian conventional military operations against Pakistan exceedingly risky. Indian leaders have been trying to find the means that could satisfy domestic demands to punish Pakistan, halt Pakistan from escalating conflict with regard to Indian punitive actions and bring an end to conflict in ways that do not cause big India damages — in terms of casualties, costs and overall power. But in reality, this is pathetically an ideal scenario. Modi’s hot war plan could hardly be propitious.

Carl von Clausewitz, a Prussian Military General and strategist cautioned that war is a reciprocal engagement: “In war, the will is directed at an animate object that reacts.” The enemy’s capabilities, intentions and perceptions must be accounted for in any war plan. In this perspective, political military objectives considered limited in New Delhi cannot convince the policy makers in Islamabad. This Indian perceived idea that Pakistan will be cooperating in a conflict and complying with India’s wishes to fight a limited war is absolutely ridiculous. Modi’s Government seems to review the country’s nuclear policy of ‘no first use’ (NFU) policy via three nuclear thoughts: rejectionism, pragmatism and maximalism.

In case, the two countries decide to use nuclear weapons against each other, millions would be affected in both countries during the attack, and in the aftermath of the attack. As per the NRDC study, a “limited” nuclear exchange involving detonation of only ten Hiroshima-size nuclear weapons over ten major cities in India and Pakistan would kill or severely injure well over four million people. It seems logical to infer from the above cited arguments that Modi’s hot war pursuit backed by the war propaganda tactic is a scowling discourse. Both India and Pakistan— once engaged in this costly and harrowing business of war —cannot prevent them from the war miseries. Ostensibly, the challenge for Indian politicians and strategists is to impose a semblance of rationality vis-à-vis the dogged pursuit of state objectives. Pakistan rightly argues that the Modi Government must work for building a South Asian Peace Dialogue which offers a meaningful mediation on the Kashmir issue.

— The writer, an independent ‘IR’ researcher-cum- analyst based in Pakistan, is member of European Consortium for Political Research Standing Group on IR, Critical Peace & Conflict Studies, also a member of European Society of International Law (ESIL).

