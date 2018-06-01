Demos in Pulwama against troops’ attempt to set a house afire

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, people staged forceful demonstrations in Gundibagh area of Pulwama district, last night, after Indian troops attempted to set house of a mujahid on fire.

Local residents from Gundibagh told media that some army men from Rashtriya Rifles camp at the nearby Kakapora area barged into the village and attempted to set house of a mujahid, Aadil, on fire.

“They (army men) put some paddy hay around the house, sprinkled kerosene, and then set it aflame,” said a local, who didn’t wish to be named for fear of reprisal. He said that some neighbours noticed the fire and immediately put it out.

The troops’ action enraged the people who staged protests against it. Meanwhile, a video of the incident has gone viral on social media in which people could be seen putting out the fire. A man could be heard appealing the people to spread the video as much as possible. Meanwhile, shutdown is being observed in Kakapora area to protest against the troops’ attempt to set the house afire.—KMS