Demos against power crisis in IIOJK continue

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the demonstrations against power cuts continue with people including activists of various political parties protesting against the authorities’ failure in tackling the crisis.

Congress leaders and workers held a massive protest in Jammu against the authorities for their failure to address the worst ever power crisis. The protesters holding placards raised slogans against the IIOJK authorities and Indian government for leaving people in lurch amidst scorching heat. Indian police foiled their protest march towards the Lieutenant Governor’s official residence with the detention of the leaders including Raman Bhalla, Yogesh Sawhney, Manmohan Singh.

A strong protest rally with a large number of women, children, and aged persons was taken out from Rehari Chungi BC road in Jammu against the power crisis. The protesters demanded the resignation of administration for its failure.

Hundreds of people from Akhnoor gathered at Nirdosh Chowk to protest against the frequent power outages. The protestors criticized the authorities for the unprecedented situation during the peak summer. People burned effigies of Lieutenant Governor’s administration and raised slogans against the authorities.

A candle light procession was taken out by senior Congress leader, Sumeet Magotra, in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Park Darbar Chowk in Udhampur town against the power crisis. The procession passed through various markets and the protestors criticised the authorities for failing to arrest the power crisis.—KMS