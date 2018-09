Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, massive protests erupted after Indian troops launched a cordon and search operation in Arigam area of Pulwama district, today. People took to the streets as the troops cordoned off Arigam and launched the operation. Witnesses said that angry protesters resisted the search operation and pelted stones at the troops. They said that the troops lobbed teargas shells to disperse the protesters, triggering clashes in the area.—KMS

