Demoralising PPP

The sordid game between PPP and PTI is recently new in market. The JIT report of money-laundering cases against the PPP leadership including Asif Ali Zardari, Bilawal Zardari and Murad Ali Shah has led Sindh to the stormy whether. However, such an allegation of fake-accounts leads PPP government to deep waters. No doubt, such a stormy situation may entirely affect his party – second largest in Pakistan. All the efforts that Bilawal has made to create a great impact on parliamentary politics could be shook through the game-policies of PTI government. It is obviously clear as crystal that PTI wants to dominate Sindh province in which it is second-largest party. But, this will not work here.

PTI must understand that it is not an easy task to overthrow PPP government and it’s recently elected provincial assembly. But yes, it will surely escalate the political war between both of them that may be disastrous for the country. Separating accountability system from politics has become need of the time, otherwise such a broader-level issues will be on the hot-lines.

WAJAHAT ABRO

Shikarpur

