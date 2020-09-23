Demonstrators of Pakistani Hindus march to Islamabad for Jodhpur killings protest

Sukkur

The demonstrator of Pakistani Hindus on Thursday reached Rohri on their way to Islamabad to protest at the Indian High Commission against murder of a family of 11 Pakistani Hindus in Jodhpur city of India. At least 11 members of a family of Pakistani Hindus found dead in Jodhpur in Rajasthan state at a rented farmhouse in mysterious circumstances last month. Pakistan’s Hindu Council had given a call for protest against the killings in neighboring India in August.

The caravans of people from Sujawal, Badin, Talhar, Nawabshah and other cities and towns of Sindh were received at Rohri bus terminal by the members of Hindu Punchayat Sukkur before their onward journey to Islamabad. The organizers said that the protest was aimed at inviting attention of the world towards India’s irresponsible behavior. Dozens of buses and other vehicles will move to Islamabad to stage a protest sit-in before the Indian High Commission against the incident of mass killing in Jodhpur.

It is to be mentioned here that several Hindu families that had move to India to settle there have returned back home after killings and miserable living conditions. Pakistan Hindu Council’s Patron Dr. Ramesh Kumar MNA had announced a protest sit-in in front of the Indian High Commission in Islamabad to highlight the killings of Pakistani Hindus in India.—INP