Demonstrations in IoK

WHILE Indian troops have stepped up their killing spree in Occupied Kashmir under false pretext and propaganda campaign, the armless but valiant people of Kashmir are also demonstrating their firmness and resilience to take their indigenous freedom movement to logical conclusion. The situation in the IoK is once again boiling up after the killing of six innocent people in Shopian.

Tens of thousands of angry protesters poured onto the streets throughout the Valley, hurling rocks and shouting anti-India slogans soon after the latest shooting incident the other day, forcing the occupying forces to impose curfew. Swarming of such huge number of people on the streets itself reflects the indigenous nature of the freedom movement continuing over the last seven decades despite all sorts of horrific oppression used by Indian forces. Especially under Modi-led government, the Indian troops have broken all records of tyranny in the Valley yet they have miserably failed to silence the voices of freedom. The most regrettable part in the entire scenario is the hypocrisy of so-called champions of human rights who are quick to point fingers on Muslim countries for even a scanty violation of human right but have completely turned their back to the deteriorating situation in IoK. The people in the Valley are also now raising questions if the people of South Sudan and East Timor can get independence, why their right of self-determination is not being accepted despite several UNSC resolutions on it. It is a matter of satisfaction that saner voices in India are also expressing concerns over current situation in the IoK and we expect that they will force their government to engage with Kashmiri leadership and Pakistan to find a solution that is in accordance with the aspirations of Kashmiri people. In fact it is important for lasting and durable peace in the region. Time has also come for Kashmiri and Pakistani Diaspora abroad to use their influence and launch a massive campaign especially in the West to acquaint the common people there about the factual situation in the IoK in order to build pressure on the important capitals to play their role for just solution of the lingering dispute.

