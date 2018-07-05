Demonstrate social & political consciousness

Sophia Siddiqui

Islamabad

Somebody has rightly described vote and democracy as twins. Pakistan also came into being as a result of democratic struggle and indeed the problems faced by the country today on internal and external fronts can also be addressed through a fair, smooth and transparent democratic transition.

While it is a good omen that the country has witnessed an uninterrupted ten years of democracy and as the different political parties have put their electioneering in full gear, it is again time for the people to choose a new government exercising their social and political consciousness as after all it is the matter of the future of the country and democracy.

Since the political parties are presenting their agendas and policies for future, the voters should analyze the political parties manifestos and then decide which party has the courage, will and determination to ensure good governance and bring the tax evaders to the tax net which is of paramount importance to help the country stand on its own feet and provide relief to the common man.

Already one has seen a wave of awareness and courage by the people both in urban and rural areas as they have been seen confronting their elected representatives and questioning them of what they did for the area and the country during the last five years. Indeed the voters have the right to question and the Election Day i.e 25th July will be their day to reject the un-deserving who neglected them and shown apathy towards their problems and issues.

The media indeed also deserves appreciation for raising awareness amongst the people about the power of their vote. We will also ask the people to vote come what may and no matter what the conditions are. They should vote for the person whom they consider right and not on the basis of clan or blood relations, ethnicity or sectarianism.

This time, we do not have the room to make a mistake. It is important for the country’s survival to vote for the right candidates.

By becoming active in the political process we can make our voices heard.

Indeed the people are tired of inflation, economic hardships, corruption, bad governance and so on. If they really want a change, then they need to exercise the right to vote instead of mere grumbling and complaining.

Action brings change not drawing-room discussions.

The fact of matter is that participating in the electoral exercise remains the sacred duty and the election day should not see them resting at home but coming out of their abodes and fulfilling their civil and constitutional responsibility.

Put Pakistan first instead of voting out of loyality.

The political parties must understand that today they are facing a totally different public than the previous elections as they are more concerned and conscious of the challenges facing the country. The people will hold them accountable if they failed to fulfill their promises and manifestos.

Therefore it is time for the political parties that they genuinely serve the masses and take forward the country on the path of development to really achieve the very basic objective of democracy. The democratic system is not only about holding elections after a specific period but also delivering to the expectations of the people.

