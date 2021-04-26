Demolition of ‘illegal structures’ in Lyari ordered

The Sindh High Court has ordered the authorities to stop the illegal construction at Lyari’s Ismail Shaheed Park.

The Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) has been instructed to take immediate action and submit a progress report.

Notices have been issued to SBCA DG and other respondents.Justice Hassan Azhar Rizvi remarked that all illegal structures should be demolished immediately.

The petitioner claimed that encroachers have taken down the park’s boundaries and started construction work there.

All the big parks in the city have been encroached upon and now they are after small parks, he remarked.