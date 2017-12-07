Demolition of Madrassa in Jammu denounced

Jammu

In occupied Kashmir, a protest demonstration was held in Talab Khatikan area of Jammu against demolition of a madrassa and desecration of religious books at Gole Gujral by Jammu Development Authority, dominated by RSS-backed Hindu extremists.

The protesters on the occasion said that the move was a part of the hidden agenda of communal forces to harass the local Muslims. The protest was organized by Jammu Muslim Front. The JMF leaders while showing solidarity with Gole Gujral Muslims urged the puppet authorities to take a stern action against the communal elements.

“Interestingly this colony existed before the birth of JDA. …the shameful way of JDA speaks the hidden force behind them to target a particular community,” a statement issued by Jammu Muslim Front said. It added that the administration had lost its moral ground. The Muslim leaders asked the puppet regime to speak out clearly why the (Muslim) community was being subjected to harassment time and again. Those who participated in the protest included Shuja Zafar, Qazi Imran, Habib Sheikh, Bashir Qureshi and Muhammad Sadiq.

Muslim Federation at a meeting presided over by Akram Ahmad Khan in Jammu termed the JDA action discriminatory and urged the authorities to take action against the perpetrators. Meanwhile, Kashmir High Court Bar Association in a statement issued in Srinagar strongly condemned the demolition of the madrasa and desecration of religious books at Gool Gujral by the JDA.—KMS