Demolition of house by Indian troops condemned

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir has strongly condemned the demolition of the house of a labourer, Manzoor Ahmed Ganai, and arrest of his 12 years son, Tauseef Manzoor, by Indian forces during a crackdown at Patri Gam in Chadoora.

A delegation of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat comprising Syed Imtiaz Haider, Haji Ghulam Hassan, Muhammad Yasin Atai, Ghulam Rasool Kaar, Bashir Ahmad Butt and Muhammad Yusuf visited Patri Gam and reviewed the situation.

The delegation also described the troops’ action the worst example of Indian state terrorism.

Meanwhile, Hurriyat leaders, Shabbir Ahmed Dar, Muhammad Iqbal Mir, Muhammad Ahsan Untoo, Imtiaz Ahmed Reshi and Ghulam Nabi War in a joint statement condemned the re-arrest of liberation leader, Sajjad Ahmed, after his release from two years illegal detention.

They said that the Indian police brutally tortured Sajjad Ahmed after re-arresting him. They strongly condemned the police action.

The Hurriyat leaders also paid rich tributes to Farhan Ahmed Wani and Khali Ahmed Dar of Khudwani area of Kulgam district who were recently martyred by Indian troops.—KMS