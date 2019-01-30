Demolishing Masjid

Recently, a Masjid at Hill Park’s jurisdiction was demolished on account of encroachment. It is said that the Masjid was constructed on proper plot reserved for Masjid and can be seen in the map. The question is razing a Masjid whether constructed on illicit or licit plot is permissible in Islam or not ? In this regard, guidance from recognized clerics (scholars) should be sought first before taking such an extreme action as such actions hit the sentiments of Muslims all over the world.

Pakistan came into being in the name of Islam and demolishing a Masjid in any Islamic country is questionable and encourages other non-Islamic countries to replicate the same. On the other hand, if it is supposed that the Masjid was constructed on illicit plot and demolished accordingly then why Cineplex cinemas constructed on main roads in Gulistan-e-Jauhar near millennium mall have not yet been demolished as cinemas are situated on residential land. Concerned authorities should seriously look into this matter and address this dual standard at the earliest. It is advisable to seek guidance from clerics and better to have edict by qualified jurists.

FAISAL ANSAR

Karachi

