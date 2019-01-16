Demographics of child marriage

Early marriage is one of the painful realities of entire world as well as Pakistan and it has been always in headlines of social media that the practice of early marriage is going on but unfortunately the concerned authorities have failed to eradicate or control it. According to the World Health Organization (WHO) report titled ‘Demographics of child marriages in Pakistan’, child marriage remains a serious concern in Pakistan, with 21 per cent of girls getting married before reaching the age of 18, especially in the rural areas and the same report by World Health Organisation (WHO) has shed light on the issue of child marriages in Pakistan saying such practice is most common in rural areas. It further said that more than 140 million underage girls are likely to get married between 2011 and 2020.

According to Shirkat Gah, an NGO, approximately half of Pakistani women are married before they are 18 years old and nine per cent of the girls begin childbearing between 15 and 19 years. It is my humble request to the government and concerned authorities to look into the mater seriously to save the life of young children; also this is the responsibility of civil society to work towards eradicating certain false assumptions in our culture. We can get a great result and response if we conduct awareness seminars in our society about the bad impact of early marriage upon the lives of concerns individuals.

BAKHTIYAR PHULLAN

Via email

