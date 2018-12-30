Democrats sweep KPC elections

Staff Reporter

In general elections Karachi Press Club (KPC) for the term 2019, Democrats won all the seats with clear margin. According to the unofficial results, Imtiaz Kahn Faran declared as President of Karachi Press Club for the term 2019 whereas, Saeed Sarbazi won the seat of Vice President.

Arman Sabir as General Secretary, Raja Kamran as Treasurer and Muhammad Hanif won the seat of Joint Secretary.

Polling was started at 09.00 AM and continued without the break till 05.00 PM. The official results will be announced later.

It is pertinent to note here that more the 200 new members were inducted in the strength of KPC recently. Elect President Imtiaz Khan Faran and the office bearers after the announcement of results said that they will deliver their best for the good sake of journalist fraternity.

