Democrats blast Republican memo release on FBI spying

Washington

Democratic lawmakers in Congress, as well as a few Republicans, have blasted the release of a disputed GOP intelligence memo that alleges the US Department of Justice and FBI abused their surveillance authority in their probe of Donald Trump’s presidential election campaign.

Senator Mark Warner, the top Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee, slammed the release of the memo, saying it was “reckless and demonstrates an astonishing disregard for the truth.”

“This will make it far more difficult for the Intelligence Committees to conduct meaningful, bipartisan oversight of intelligence activities in the future,” he said in a statement. Senator Tim Kaine, a Democrat from Virginia, said “the intelligence community opposes this. Even many Republicans oppose this.”

“This is dangerous territory, it disrespects law enforcement, and it’s an alarming partisan attack on efforts to investigate hostile foreign interference in our democracy,” he wrote in a Twitter message.

Senator Jeanne Shaheen, a Democratic form New Hampshire, also criticized the release of the memo, echoing that it’s “dangerous.”

House Republicans has released a memo that shows surveillance abuses in the FBI’s investigation into the Trump campaign.

The FBI, the domestic intelligence and security service of the United States, and its principal federal law enforcement agency, operates under the jurisdiction of the Justice Department.—Agencies