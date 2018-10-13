Democratic system can’t be completed without LGs: Siraj

LOWER DIR: Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Pakistan, Senator Sirajul Haq has said that democratic system can’t be completed in any country without the local governments.

Talking to a delegation of heads of elected local bodies at district and tehsil level from Malakand division at Chakdara in Lower Dir on Saturday, Sirajul Haq said that the continuity of the local bodies would ensure a strong and stable democracy in the country.

He exhorted the elected local councilors to devote their best energies to solve the problems of the people. He said that the good performance of the Nazims would pave way for the progress and prosperity of the province.

The delegation expressed their concern over the abolition up of the office of District Nazim and the District Council in the new system. It stressed that instead of making new experiments, the PTI government should strengthen the existing system and make it more effective.

The JI chief said that the local bodies’ was a system to provide basic facilities to the people at the grass root level and this system was functioning all over the world. He said that any attempt to wind up this system would be fully resisted.

Sirajul Haq said that the transfer of powers to the lower level was a part of the JI policy and vision. He said that the present local bodies system was framed by the previous provincial government with the support of its allies and it had proved to be more effective as compared to the systems in other provinces.

The delegation was led by district Nazim of Lower Dir Muhammad Rasul Khan and included Tehsil Nazims Habibullah Saqib, Muhammad Imran, Haji Riaz Khan and others.

