Pakistan is a democratic state and, as a democratic state, all political parties have the freedom to express their views. But it is also important to note that the name of this State is the Islamic Republic of Pakistan. This State came into existence in the name of Islam. But really sorry to say while our political parties criticize each other they use a very unusual language.

I am not targeting any particular political party nor any political personality. But being a true Pakistani, I make a difference that the use of inappropriate words make Pakistan’s reputation bad. Because people around the world listen to you. So please keep in mind that your identity in other countries is not as a worker of any political party but to be Pakistani.

AFSHEEN PERVAIZ

Lahore

