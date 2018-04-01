Democratic process must continue in accordance with constitution: Baloch

ISLAMABAD : Jamaat e Islami Secretary General, Liaqat Baloch, who is also the Secretary General of the MMA, has wondered if somebody was dreaming of the postponement of the elections.

Talking to religious parties’ leaders on Saturday, he said that the democratic process must continue in accordance with the constitution failing which democratic system, the state and also the government would suffer badly.

Commenting on the Prime Minister’s call on the Chief Justice, he said, :”if the Faryad was without any plea, it was most undesirable, and if there was any objective, that should be made public”.

Liaqat Baloch said there was no threat to the 18th amendment. He said the real issue at present was the corrupt mafia which desired protection of their illegal wealth.

He said that the MMA would have deep imprints on the politics of Khyber P, Balochistan and Sindh. He urged the Ulema in the Punjab to stop fighting among themselves and instead join hands to defeat the corrupt politicians.

Orignally published by NNI