Democratic process imperative for SDGs goals: Marriyum

Islamabad

The achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) is only possible through the continuity of the democratic process and strong system of governance and every Pakistan will have to contribute his share in the development of the country by rising above political affiliations.

This was stated by Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting, National History and Literary Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb while addressing the concluding ceremony of the three-day workshop and conference on the SDGs for the members of the Gilgit-Baltistan assembly including its speaker as well as interacting with the delegation students of Aitchison College at the SDGs Secretariat here Friday.

She said that the voice of the people did not reach the parliament under the dictatorial regimes and the failure of the Millenium Development Goals (MDGs) was also because of the dictatorship in the country. The minister said that the Plan of SDGs did not belong to any political party but was a national undertaking.—APP