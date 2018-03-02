Democratic phase (2008-18)

Since the general elections of 2008, democracy has been allowed to flourish. The incumbent government of PML (N) is apparently going to complete its constitutional term of five years. Previously, PPPP led coalition government had also completed its legitimate tenure. A landmark transition of power took place from one civilian government to another. It’s a healthy sign for democracy that two assemblies have completed their terms on the trot. Apart from failures, this democratic phase has seen some gigantic achievements as well.

Some of the achievements of this phase are 18th Amendment which paved the way for strong democracy and a consistent parliamentary form of government, 7th NFC Award which addressed the grievances of smaller provinces, a better law and order situation after the launch of Zarb-e-Azab/Rud-ul-Fasad and National Action Plan, electoral reforms and the inauguration of CPEC and return of international cricket to the country. 2018 is the election year and once again opportunity is provided to masses to elect their rulers.

Apart from pitfalls, democracy has also some positives. Every process must be given adequate time to flourish and to produce positive results. Democracy is the only viable option through which Pakistan can gain prosperity. The people of Pakistan are the only entities who can run the country through their elected representatives.

M SHOAIB MEMON

Islamabad

Related