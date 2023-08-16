In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, senior Congress leader Rajani Patil has said that democratic institutions are under threat in India and saner voices are being muzzled by Bharatiya Janata Party and its offshoots, which is a matter of serious concern.

Rajani Patil addressing party functionaries in Jammu said it is the duty of every right-thinking person to raise voice against these undemocratic policies.

Urging the Indian government to start the developmental process in Jammu and Kashmir, she said it had come to a standstill since BJP assumed power at New Delhi.

“Mere claims and running paper horses with regard to the well-being of the people and development of J&K won’t serve any purpose. There is a need to address the developmental issues, rising unemployment and other major issues concerning the people,” she added.—KMS