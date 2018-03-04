Democracy wins as senate elections completed as per schedule: Sana

LAHORE :Provincial Law Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan said on Saturday that democracy had won as senate election had been completed as per schedule. Talking to the media here, he said the successful holding of the elections helped strengthen democracy. Sanaullah said PML-N backed candidates won 11 out of 12 senate seats from Punjab, adding that the PML-N’s victory was actually the triumph of Nawaz Sharif. The minister said that it was clear message that the country’s future was linked with democracy and supremacy ofthe Constitution. He said the PML-N and Nawaz Sharif’s role for strengthening democracy could not be igonred. The minister added results of senate polls had proved the popularity of the PML-N and Nawaz Sharif.

Orignally published by