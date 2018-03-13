Democracy only way to proceed rightly: Mahmood Khan Achakzai

ISLAMABAD : Chief of Puktunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) Mahmood Khan Achakzai on Tuesday warned negative consequences if the path of democracy is not followed.

Speaking on point of order he said, “We are bound to follow Constitution of the country and if there is any threat to it, we have no option but to protect the respectable document at every cost”.

Pakistan People’s Party parliamentary leader in National Assembly Syed Naveed Qamar said that there had been no harm to put joint candidate by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-insaf, Pakistan People Party and MQM for the slot of the Chairman and Deputy Chairman Senate.

“Victory and defeat is the part of game, but we have to learn lesson from our mistakes and to move forward for the strengthening democracy” he added. He asked the political parties to focus on up-coming general elections and make efforts for free and fair elections. Pakistan Jamee-e-Islami Tariqullah asked the political parties to work jointly for the strengthening of democracy.

