‘Democracy symbols’ inaugurated at Lok Virsa

Zubair Qureshi

Sculptures depicting cultures from Pakistan’s four provinces and Gilgit Baltistan were inaugurated at the Lok Virsa Heritage Musuem representing democracy and struggle for democracy. The sculptures have been placed at the entrance lobby of the museum.

High Commissioner of Sri Lanka to Pakistan Maj General (R) Jayanath C.P Lokuketagodage formally cut the ribbon to inaugurate the opening of the democracy symbols for general public.

Jayanath C.P. Lokuketagodage while appreciating the efforts of young professionals of NCA that has made this project real said Lok Virsa deserves commendation for doing such an excellent job in collecting and preserving the cultural and traditional heritage which Pakistani nation inherited from its forefathers. Each province and region has its own cultural identity which is beautifully presented by Lok Virsa here at the Heritage Museum in the form of Sculptures.

Executive Director Lok Virsa, Dr. Fouzia Saeed introduced the young talented artists who made these sculptures depicting the beautiful colors of Pakistan with the Sri Lankan High Commissioner. These artists include Nazir Hunzai, Komal Nadeem, Shaheena Mughal, Neeli Ahmed, Noor Fatima and Adnan Haider. She briefed the audience about Lok Virsa’s endeavours to preserve and promote the folk art and support artists said Lok Virsa has been working on exciting additions with a focus on introducing new pathways and innovations at the Heritage Musuem in keeping with the latest techniques used in Museums around the world.

The addition of these beautiful sculptures to welcome visitors to Heritage Museum is a great Milestone for Lok Virsa which is the home of all provinces of Pakistan, she added. These sculptures include Panihari women from Sindh searching the tharparkar desert in quest of water, a Baloch folk singer singing a folk song with a Danbura which is a famous musical instrument of Baluchistan and skillful artist from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa engaged in the age old tradition of stone carving.