Democracy slides down

FREEDOM House, a US-based watchdog, has come up with a fresh report on political rights and civil liberties stating that democracy is sliding down in sixty six countries including Pakistan and India. The report alarmingly states that democracies are facing threats at home and abroad, and a crisis of confidence in open societies is sapping faith in democracy as a system. It further states that attacks on key institutions including the judiciary, the media and electoral mechanisms are undermining the foundations of democracy.

One may not be fully agree with all the assertions and findings of the report but what has generally been stated about the state of democracies in different countries including Pakistan is not a hyperbole but has reality in it. As regards Pakistan, the country over the last ten years has seen two peaceful democratic transitions which indeed is a good omen for stable democracy but this continuation is a by-product of the democratic system. Democracy is not all about holding elections but its end product is socio-political and economic freedom and equality wherein Pakistan still lags far behind. The question here also arises whether or not the two successive democratic governments were able to deliver to the masses expectations. How did they fare in terms of good governance, rule of law, guaranteeing basic human rights to all citizens, socio-economic progress and prosperity, transparency and accountability? In the past ten years, Pakistan’s External Debt only doubled and it’s ranked 117 out of 180 on Transparency International Corruption Perception Index 2017 securing only 32 points out of 100 which clearly indicates the level of transparency and good governance in the country. Addressing people’s grievances is what the main objective of democracy is. When elected representatives fail to deliver, it is democracy that pays the ultimate price as people lose confidence in the system. PTI government has now come with the slogan of change and if it fails to delivers, it will only contribute to further losing confidence on the democratic system. It is time for the democratic forces to join hands, rise above their vested interests and deliver to the promises that bring a visible change in the life of the people. The way forward lies in the establishment of a strong local government system having the capacity and powers to address the problems of the people at their doorsteps.

