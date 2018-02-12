Democracy, rule of law necessary for development

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Words are the weapon of Judiciary. When organizations of the state don’t work according to the constitutional requirements then they are forced to become effective through judicial review. Requirements of justice were also fulfilled during Martial Law reign through Judicial Reviews.

These thoughts were shared by speakers during 60th Conference of Pakistan Visionary Forum held at TECH Society Club on the topic of “Judicial activism and Governance”. Speakers included former Federal Law Minister Senator Dr. S. M. Zafar, Justice (retd) Sharif Hussain Bukhari, former Minister of State Qayyum Nizami, Agricultural Scientist Dr. Muhammad Sadiq, former Chief Engineer LESCO Rana Tariq Mahmood, Zubair Sheikh, Jameel Gishkori, Engr. Muhammad Azeem, Dr. Hasibullah, Mahmood ur Rehman Chughtai, Prof. Dr. Atiya Syed, Abdul Majeed Khan, former Auditor General Punjab Jameel Bhatti, former Advisor IMF Khalid Saleem, former DG IB Maj. (retd) Shabbir Ahmed, Salman Abid, Dr. Ikram Koshal, former MD Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission Foundation Engr. Mansoor Ahmed, Chaudhry M. Yaqoob, Maj. (retd) Khalid Nasr, Dr. Ikram Koshal and Professor Mashkoor Ahmed.

Speakers also told that national issues are identified through judicial reviews but their final solution can be materialized through civil society actions like successfully done during Judiciary restoration movement.