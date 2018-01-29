Democracy moving ahead, polls to be held in July: PM

Lyari Expressway finally becomes operational

Karachi

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has said that with the blessings of Almighty Allah democracy is moving forward in country and elections will be held in July after which whosoever will be elected by the people will form new government. Prime minister said if we will continue work with vigor and attention and democracy will continue then Pakistan will make progress.

He said Karachi is like a heart for us and this is the commercial centre for us and if Karachi will not make progress then Pakistan too will not make progress. Prime minister said it is PML-N government which starts projects and also completes them. The premier said that the Rs25 billion development package for Karachi complements the work the provincial government is already doing. “Karachi belongs to all of us,” said the premier, adding that a lot more has to be done for the city.

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi inaugurated Northbound Carriageway of Lyari Expressway in Karachi on Sunday.

The 38 kilometer long project consisting of twenty bridges and four interchanges has been completed at a cost of ten billion rupees.

Addressing the ceremony, the Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said the project faced many difficulties in completion process; however, it has been completed with firm commitment. He said M-9 Motorway project is in final phase and it will also be completed soon.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said that PML-N government believes in development of infrastructure and all development projects will be completed in Karachi and elsewhere in Sindh province.

He said 25 billion rupees have been provided by the federal government for completion of projects in Karachi to resolve problems being faced by the people. The Prime Minister said 1700 kilometers long motorways are being built in the country.

PM Abbasi explained the project had taken over 10 years to complete due to “technical difficulties and encroachments”. He thanked Sindh Chief Minister Murad Shah and others for their efforts to remove the hurdles in the way of the Expressway becoming fully operational.

Although parts of the Lyari Expressway are open to traffic, a section of it remained incomplete for a number of years, rendering a vast portion inoperational.

He observed that the project had become more expensive the longer it had taken to complete. “The PML-N leadership not only starts projects but also finishes them,” he claimed, adding that the norm is for one government to start a project and a third government to come and complete it.

In Davos, representatives of many countries asked us how we had been able to complete work on such large motorways so quickly, PM Abbasi told his audience. “Our enthusiasm has borne fruit and all projects will be completed in time and within the budget,” he assured.

With the operationalisation of the Expressway, traffic to and from Karachi port will decrease and the flooding of the Lyari River will also be more manageable, the premier said.

We must all work together to solve Karachi’s problems. It is the country’s commercial hub and if it doesn’t progress, then Pakistan will not be able to progress, Abbasi added. “That’s why we are committed to Karachi’s progress.”

PM Abbasi said he had tasked his economic adviser, Miftah Ismail, to be attentive to the city’s development “so that Karachi’s problems are decreased.”

He said development process should be above politics and it should continue. He further said China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects and Motorways will bring progress and prosperity in the country as well as region and enhanced connectivity will augment economic activities.

The development of infrastructural projects under the CPEC will stimulate job creation, which in turn will lead to more tax revenue, therefore enabling the economy to grow, the premier said.

Earlier, briefing the Prime Minister about the project, Chairman National Highway Authority (NHA) Jawad Rafique Malik told that the project will help reduce pressure of traffic in Karachi city.

He said Lyari Expressway will provide easy access to traffic of port to Super highway.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, Governor Muhammad Zubair, Advisor to Prime Minister on Finance Dr Miftah Ismael, Federal Minister for Communications Hafiz Abdul Karim, Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb, Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Resources Mir Jam Kamal, Corps Commander Karachi Lieutenant General Shahid Baigh Mirza, DG FWO Lieutenant General Muhammad Afzal and senior military and civilian government officials are present at the ceremony.—SABAH