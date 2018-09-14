Democracy imperative for peace, stability, development of country: Speaker NA

ISLAMABAD : Speaker National Assembly (NA) Asad Qaiser has said that democracy contributes powerfully to economic and social progress, international peace and security as well as respect for fundamental rights and freedoms. He said that Democracy is essential to achieving our fundamental goals of peace, human rights and development.

In his message on the International Democracy Day being commemorated across that world under that auspicious of United Nations on September 15, Asad Qaiser said that democracy is a universal value based on the freely expressed will of people to determine their own political, economic, social and cultural systems and their full participation in all aspects of their lives.

He said that in order to achieve this objective, it is incumbent upon the political leadership to shun their political differences and join hands to strengthen the democratic process in the country.

“Beauty of democracy is that it finds indigenous solutions to the complex problems bedeviling the polity. It encourages participation of citizens, who are the real stakeholder, in taking charge of their lives. The public participation and ownership of state policies is the bedrock of democracy,” the Speaker added.

Asad Qaiser said democracy is underpinned by the principle of consensus within diverse sets of opinion. Hence, it creates unity in diversity and diversity in unity in a linguistically, ethnically and sub-culturally broad context. The Speaker NA reaffirmed that continuous electoral process ensures a democratic dispensation in the Pakistan.

On this occasion, Deputy Speaker NA, Qasim Khan Suri has said that democracy is strengthening in Pakistan and all the progressive political forces were united on the issues of national importance and the Parliament is actively engaged in the welfare of the masses.

He said successive derailing of democracy in past has badly hampered the growth and development of Institutions in the country. Democracy is the only way to guarantee our stability and to ensure our economic and social progress, he added.