Democracy Day

International Day of Democracy is observed on 15th of September every year to intensify awareness regarding the meaning and importance of democracy. The importance of freedom of expression and a tolerant culture, respect for human rights and the principle of holding periodic and genuine elections by universal suffrage are essential and valuable elements of democracy. In turn, democracy provides the natural environment for the protection and effective realization of human rights by covering group rights as well; for instance, the indigenous people, minorities, people with disabilities are equally valued in democracy and work to safeguard peace and drive positive democratic change through political dialogue and concrete action.

Parliaments the world over have critical role for the new sustainable development agenda into stern and quick actions by moving legislation, making budget allocations and holding governments accountable if they fail to perform. This needs unity among the governments in achieving the goals by enacting laws and investing in the programmes that make them a reality that democracy is the product of a strong, active and vocal civil society by letting the people to see a good, a better and then the best world.

ZEESHAN NASIR

Turbat

