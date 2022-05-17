Democracy can’t flourish if every MP acts on his own: Justice Ahsan

While hearing presidential reference, Supreme Court of Pakistan Justice Ijazul Ahsan has remarked that if any member of parliament (MP) disagrees with his party’s policy, then he will be de-seated adding that it’s better for the member to resign than defection.

The judge said that the dissident member should come back to assembly after seeking new mandate from public.

Chief Justice of Supreme Court of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial remarked that Article 63-A saves the system of a political party adding that there was also possibility that the dissident member could bring his party leader round and got his agreement.

While disagreeing with the CJP’s view, lawyer Mustafa Ramday said that unfortunately our political parties did not have such democratic approach. Justice Ahsan remarked then how the democracy could be flourished in the country when every member would act on his own whim. He wondered if a lot of just 10-15 members could derail the whole system underlining that we should not be so weakened. Earlier Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial expressed his vexation over the plea

filed by the PML-N lawyer seeking adjournment of the presidential reference proceedings,

A five-judge larger bench of the apex court headed by the Chief Justice of Pakistan Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Ijazul Ahsan, Justice Mazhar Alam, Justice Muneeb Akhar and Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhel was hearing the presidential reference on Monday seeking interpretation of Article 63.