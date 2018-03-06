Democracy can flourish with collective efforts: Mushahid

ISLAMABAD : Federal Minister for Climate Change Mushahidullah Khan has said tree of democracy can flourish only with collective work and collaboration of all political actors.

He was talking to media after attending a ceremony to plant saplings in front of Parliament House here on Monday.

He said our doors of talk are open to all political parties including PTI and PPP as PML-N strongly believes in strengthening the democratic norms.

The Minister said victory of PML-N in Senate elections shows that people of the country stand behind their leader Nawaz Sharif.

On a question, he said process of consultation continues to elect Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the upper house.

Earlier, the Minister for Climate Change Mushahid Ullah Khan, Parliamentary Secretary Ministry of Climate Change Romina Khurshid Alam, Secretary Ministry of Climate Change Khizer Hayat Khan and Mayor Islamabad Sheikh Ansar Aziz planted saplings.

Orignally published by INP