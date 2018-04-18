Demo outside UK Parliament against Indian atrocities

London

On the opening day of Commonwealth summit in London, British women and children assembled outside the Parliament and staged protest against the brutalities perpetrated by the Indian forces in the length and breadth of occupied Kashmir.

Hundreds of women from different parts of the UK carrying placards and banners joined this protest. They were demanding end to occupation and justice for minor rape and murder victim, Aasifa.

The protesters asked the commonwealth leaders to take cognizance of the gross human rights violations by Indian forces in occupied Kashmir and help the people of Jammu and Kashmir in securing their inalienable right to self-determination.—KMS