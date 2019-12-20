Demo in Srinagar against internet shutdown

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, a protest demonstration was held in Srinagar against the internet shutdown which has been in place for last over four months in the territory.

According to Kashmir Media Service, several youth assembled at the Press Enclave in Srinagar and demanded restoration of internet service in the Kashmir Valley. Carrying placards which read “Save our Future”, “Restore Internet”, the protesting youth raised slogans in support of their demands.

Showkat Ahmed, admin of one of YouTube channels, said that their livelihood was getting affected due to the internet shutdown. “I launched my channel after trying hard to get a government job. First government failed to provide jobs to educated youth, now they are pushing them to the wall by such decisions. Every sector is taking a hit,” he said.

“By doing this they are destroying the future of youth here,” said another protester.

Meanwhile, Indian police arrested the youth president of Jammu and Kashmir chapter of Indian National Congress, Uday Chib, in Jammu city during a demonstration against police action on students of Jamia Millia Islamia in Delhi and Aligarh Muslim University during recent protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.–-KMS