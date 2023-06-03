Demo in Kathua against so-called demolition drive

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, people staged a protest demonstration during a so-called anti-encroachment drive in Kathua district, today.The protest broke out after the people of the area came to know that the authorities were dismantling a commercial building at Shaheedi Chowk in Kathua.

The owners of the building told the media that the demolition drive was carried out without issuing any notice to them. They added that they have even filed a plea in the High Court of the territory.

Amid a heavy deployment of Indian police personnel, men and machines of the Kathua Municipal Council, led by its Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Santosh Kotwal, attempted to carry out the demolition drive at the complex, media reports quoting sources said.

The owner of the building, Mohinder Mahajan, reached the spot and raised objections to the authorities’ action. He asked the CEO to show the demolition notice. The CEO failed to produce it, resulting in anger among the traders’ community and triggering protests, the reports said. The protesters also sat on a sit-in protest, blocking a highway in the district.—KMS