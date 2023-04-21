Demo against India’s nefarious designs to change demography of IIOJK

A protest demonstration was held in Muzaffarabad, today, against Narendra Modi-led fascist Indian government’s attempts to change the demographic composition of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, a large number of people participated in the demonstration organized by Pasban-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir and chanted slogans against Modi regime’s illegal actions in IIOJK. The protesters carried placards and banners calling upon the United Nations to take cognizance of the illegal settlement of Indian Hindus in IIOJK which is aimed at turning the Muslim majority into a minority.

Addressing the protesters, Pasban-e-Hurriyat Chairman Uzair Ahmed Ghazali, Usman Ali Hashim, Javed Ahmed and Muhammad Tanveer said India has illegally occupied the territory of Jammu and Kashmir. They said, this Indian occupation is a clear violation of the UN Charter and resolutions passed by its Security Council.—KMS