Demise of Hurriyat leader Ghulam Hassan Lone condoled

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) leaders have condoled the demise of freedom movement leader Ghulam Hassan Lone.

APHC General Secretary Molvi Bashir Ahmad Irfani and other Hurriyat leaders, including Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori and Haji Muhammad Sultan in their separate statements prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and give courage to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss.

They said that the late Ghulam Hassan Lone was a kind-hearted person and had played a key role in the Kashmir movement, which the Kashmiri people would never forget.—KMS