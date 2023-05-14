Demise of Hurriyat leader condoled

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, All Parties Hurriyat Conference leaders have condoled the demise of Hurriyat leader, Ghulam Nabi Sheikh, with his family members.

The APHC leaders including Abdul Ahad Parra, Farooq Ahmed Tawheedi, Saleem Zargar, Yasmeen Raja, Fayaz Ahmed Sodgar, Firdous Ahmed Shah, Dr Musaib, Muhammad Yasin, Mohammad Huzaif, Umair-ul-Islam and Dr Abrar visited the residence of the deceased and expressed solidarity with his son Zameer Ahmed Sheikh.

The leaders said that the deceased leader re-mained associated with the ongoing freedom movement throughout his life. They extended con-dolences to the bereaved family.

They prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the de-parted soul in eternal peace and give courage to the aggrieved family to bear this loss with patience.—KMS