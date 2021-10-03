Demise of Comedy King

THE death of legendary comedian Umar Sharif saddened and aggrieved the entire nation.

As soon as the news of his demise broke out, condolences poured in from all circles paying tributes to his immense contributions to the entertainment industry.

Undoubtedly, Umar Sharif was a gifted person and a jewel of the entertainment industry and required no extra efforts to bring smile and laughter on faces of the people.

He was not only a comedian but also a director and producer and above all a great human being. His popularity was not confined to Pakistan but evenly liked across the border. The fact of matter is that he took the comedy to new heights and gave new dimension to it.

The uniqueness about him was that he used to perform comedy in an impromptu manner instead of creating it.

Sharif started his career as a stage actor in 1974 at the age of 19 and released his plays on audio-cassettes for the first time in 1980 which became very popular amongst the people.

He worked in showbiz for nearly 5 decades and performed in dozens of plays, stage theatres and live shows.

Some of his extremely popular comedy stage plays were 1989’s Bakra Qistoon Pe and Buddha Ghar Pe Ha.

Sharif received national awards for best director and best actor in 1992 for Mr 420. He received 10 Nigar Awards and remains the only actor to receive four Nigar Awards in a single year.

He was also a recipient of Tamgha-i-Imtiaz for his contributions as comedian, actor and producer in the entertainment industry.

Actor like Umar Sharif, with their natural talent and excellence, always live in the hearts and minds of the people.

The void left by Umar Sharif will be hard to be filled. As per his desire, he will be buried at Abdullah Shah Ghazi’s tomb. May his soul rest in eternal peace.