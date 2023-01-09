Ousmane Dembele scored the only goal of the game at Barcelona defeated Atletico Madrid in Wanda Metropolitano to go three points clear in La Liga.

Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid:

Xavi Hernandez’s side arrived in the Spanish capital with a chance of opening a gap to rivals Real Madrid after their loss over the weekend. His side played like they had something to prove in the opening stages as their relentless pressure forced Atletico into several mistakes early on.

They were rewarded for their approach in the 22nd minute when Dembele beat Jan Oblak at his far post with a first-time shot with an assist from Gavi.

Atletico improved after conceding and Jose Maria Gimenez soon sent a header wide as the home side finally offered something offensively.

The second half was full of missed chances for both sides. First Dembele failed to convert the two gilt-edged opportunities that fell his way before Marc-Andre ter Stegen bailed out Barcelona after saving former teammate Antoine Griezmann’s effort three minutes from time.

Barcelona’s Ferran Torres and Atletico’s Stefan Savic were then sent off for violent conduct as the tensions finally boiled over in the dying stages of the game.

The Catalans now sit atop the La Liga table with 41 points, three ahead of Real Madrid after 16 games each.

Real Sociedad vs Almeria:

David Silva and Alexander Sørloth scored one each as Real Sociedad moved to third on the league table with their 10th win of the season, their most since the 2002/03 season.

Meanwhile, Sevilla and Real Betis also registered wins in their respective matches.