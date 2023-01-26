Ousmane Dembele scored the only goal of the game to send Barcelona into the semifinals of the Copa del Rey over Real Sociedad at Camp Nou.

The visitors firmly tested Barca’s resolve but saw their nine consecutive match win streak come to an end which in turn stretched Barcelona’s unbeaten streak to 12 games.

Takefusa Kubo, the former Barcelona player, was the first player to go close to opening the scoring in the 29th minute when his strike cannoned off the bar. The home responded through chances for Dembele and Frenkie de Jong but both failed to find the target.

The complexion of the game then changed in the 40th minute when Brais Mendez was sent off with a straight red card after a wild challenge on Sergio Busquets.

Barcelona capitalised on the numbers advantage in the 52nd minute, catching Sociedad with a fast counterattack through Dembele who was played through by Jules Kounde before galloping past the defence and firing a venomous shot past Álex Remiro.

The La Liga leaders also had some good fortune fall their way as Alexander Sorloth missed an easy chance to equalise from just six yards out before Marc-Andre ter Stegen kept out several efforts to keep the scoreline intact.

Despite dominating, Barcelona failed to find the second goal with Gavi’s strike against the crossbar being their only clear chance of the second half but kept Real Sociedad out to reach the semifinals of the Copa del Rey yet again.

Meanwhile, Ososuna, who eliminated the defending champions, overcame Sevilla 2-1 to reach the next stage while Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid and Valencia vs Athletic Club will determine the final two spots in the semifinals tomorrow (PKT).