Demanding new province not a crime under constitution: Sattar

KARACHI : Chief of MQM – PIB Colony Dr. Farooq Sattar said that demanding new provinces under the constitution was not a crime to demand a new province under the constitution.

“We will only rest after making a southern Sindh province,” Sattar said while addressing a demonstration in a rally. “We are with the public.”

The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-PIB Colony chief lashed out at Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah over saying that he cursed all those who are demanding a separate Sindh province.

He said that Pakistan People’s Party leaders Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah and Syed Murad Ali Shah should apologize to the Muhajir nation.

Sattar claimed that few families have occupied all of Sindh’s resources. “Did Murad Ali Shah and the feudal lords in Sindh got the province in their will?” he asked.

He accused Pakistan People’s Party of playing a role in the separation of Pakistan in 1971. He accused the political party of carrying out targeted operations against them whenever they demand for a province.

He went on to say that “Muhajir province” is not the correct phrase to use. “A southern Sindh province should be created.”

