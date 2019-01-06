Muhammad Usman

Across-the-board accountability is an imperative for credible accountability. It is fundamentally necessary for integrity, solidarity and prosperity of a society. No one should be discriminated for or discriminated against. It must have equal measure for all, based on justification. The mighty in land are to be questioned, prosecuted and punished alike. To achieve this lofty ideal end, accountability institutions need to be empowered, autonomous, robust, transparent and efficient. Albeit, surprisingly, demand of across-the-board accountability is an enduring instrument of our erstwhile ruling elite to apply when it finds all other exits sealed to escape. Prior to instant demand, they tried it when a bolt from sky in shape of Panama Leaks bewildered Sharif Family. Nawaz Sharif, then PM of Pakistan, wrote a letter to Chief Justice of Pakistan to constitute a Judicial Commission under his self-manufactured TORs to ostensibly show disposition to public scrutiny but in reality, to delay and ultimately, frustrate the justice by capitalizing upon fleeting opportunities en route or orchestrating the opportunities to dodge the bullet of accountability.

The Commission was to examine all Pakistani people of any type at home and abroad whether living, dead or missing for their alleged involvement ever in corruption, writing of bank loans, commissions, kickbacks and money laundering and make recommendations to force the defaulters to disgorge ill-gotten money and endure other consequences. It implied an across the board/all-encompassing accountability but with a vague character, strewn with pitfalls of various kinds.

The work was so gigantic that possibly no genius on earth could have predicted timeline of its completion with fair measure of certainty thus, its date of submission was conveniently omitted for reason of submission of report of commission subject to its TORs; commission shall submit its report to the Federal Government in accordance with its TORs which implicitly restricted its submission until ocean of all cases was cleared because he feared that an interim, partial or selective report may pull noose around his neck/family before they get an opportunity to escape. Now after running from pillar to post in vain to find refuge and escape, whole ruling elite is making noise at full throttle for want of across the accountability for no altruistic reasons. The catch remains the same; buying time to flee from approaching noose of accountability by applying all tricks in their book. Their array of tricks is quite wide and vast.

Their main weapon is to tar their opponents with same brush which has blackened their faces because when are all guilty, none is guilty. They have vast reservoir of political chicanery, sophistry and venal tactics to make a mountain out of a molehill in order to discredit government/NAB in eyes of public which still remain an easy prey because of their simple-mindedness, gullibility and lack of real understanding and awareness. Most recent example is of PPP which has gone to court on award of tender for construction of Mohmand Dam to a firm which had connection to advisor to PM to achieve ulterior motives in more ways than one. The legal quibbling/lacunas and other procedural rigmaroles, are the mainstay to erect hedge against their fast dwindling fortunes in face of real accountability. Given conditions, notably, their other treacherous rescue/bargaining tools include parliamentary strength in assemblies, ingress of some sort in government’s circles, hullabaloo to falsely fan fears of political instability and overplaying provincial sensitivities in league with some sections of media and mutual collaboration within.

Across the board accountability is a basic principle of accountability and be adhered to scrumptiously however, every nation has to tailor/prioritize its system according to its dire necessity, hurdles being faced and intellectual and administrative capability/capacity of accountability institutions. In Pakistan, corruption has bored holes of unimaginable size and depth in its polity. No more is the frantic call. It is a dire necessity. Nation wants to see results and has given mandate to Imran Khan. In Pakistan, law hastens to catch little thieves to punish or get its palm greased to relax. In case of bigwigs, it drags its feet whereas, fish rots from the head. The ruling elite in unison has rigged almost all institutions which could nab them or place curbs on their abuse of power. Under 18th constitutional amendment, they have further tightened their stranglehold. Nothing is crueller than self perpetuation under shield of law.

It makes a lethal combination. Proceeding against all cases of corruption would cause an overreach which is the ultimate aim of ruling elite. It is a dangerous trap against NAB which is at present, inadequately equipped to do so. It could handle a limited number of cases only. Currently fireball of dust is being kicked mainly because of accountability cases against Nawaz Sharif, Zardari and their families. They have ruled this country. Top heads have to roll first. Their families were the first families. First has to lay its head first on altar of accountability also. On these parameters, accountability of Sharif and Zardari families and their close cronies is the right priority. No government could afford to sit idle when state institutions are not fully capable to undertake their assigned roles. They cannot be left at their own to bungle up. Notwithstanding, fuss being created by vested interests, government has to play its role.

— The writer, retired Lt Col, is freelance columnist based in Islamabad.

