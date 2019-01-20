Demand gas facility

Village Jhango Wassan situated in Taluka Kotdiji, District Khairpur Mirs is 5 Kms from Kumb town and Shaheed Benazir Bhutto (Nawab Shah) road. This village, with a population of 6541, is old and historical village of Sindh. All men and women in the general election voted for MNA Nafesha Shah and she promised to give gas and other facilities. We want to remind the MNA Nafesha Shah of her promise to give us gas facility. In the village TB and other dangerous diseases are also increasing day by day as there are no medical facilities available.

SHAFIQUE HUSSAIN WASSAN

Kotdiji, Sindh

