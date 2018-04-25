Demand for ‘Watermelon’ increases with rise in temperature

With large supply of watermelons in markets, Watermelon , a fruit associated with summer season has been in high demand all across the country including twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

According to report aired by a private news channel , sale of watermelons has been brisk in various parts of the country as watermelons are available in plenty during the summer months.

Watermelon a cheap summer fruit is dominating in the markets and roadside stalls continuously to attract the large number of customers.

According to fruit market sources, hundreds of trucks carrying watermelon are coming in the markets every day.Generally, the watermelon starts coming from April every year and continues till June.—APP

