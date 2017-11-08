Demand for early elections unreasonable: Marriyum

Islamabad

The demand for early elections is unreasonable and it is being preferred by those people who have done nothing during the last four years except for deriding and denigrating the state institutions and churning out lies unabashedly.

This was stated by Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb while talking to the media outside the Accountability Court and a private news channel here today. The minister said that some parties were trying to obstruct elections by generating controversy about them. She observed that Imran Khan was doing power show of impudence, abuses and uncivilized behavior in his public rallies every evening and casting aspersions on the state institutions to make them controversial. She posed a question as to why no action is taken against him?

The minister pointed out that in his public meeting on Sunday Imran Khan had alleged that a certain Brigadier manipulated electoral victory for PML (N) in Punjab adding why no notice was taken of those who were making the institutions controversial.—APP